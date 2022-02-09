McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to Return on February 21

McDonald’s is welcoming back not only the legendary Shamrock Shake, but also the fan-favorite OREO Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning February 21.

Here’s what’s coming:

The Shamrock Shake—creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a tasty whipped topping.

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry—the perfect combo of vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO cookie pieces. This menu item first debuted in the U.S. during 2020 Shamrock Shake SZN, and now it’s back by popular demand.