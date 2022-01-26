McDonald’s to Start Serving Fan-Inspired Mashups, Including Hash Brown McMuffin

Starting January 31, McDonald’s will begin spotlighting fans’ creativity for the first time by featuring four of their favorite hacks–as seen on social media–on menus for a limited time. Customers can order the creations below–by name–at participating restaurants nationwide or on the McDonald’s app and assemble the tasty hack on their own.
The mashups being featured on the menu include:
- Hash Brown McMuffin–For those looking for a new take on their morning sandwich, try stacking your Sausage McMuffin with Egg with a crispy Hash Brown for an extra crunch. Available only during breakfast hours.
- Crunchy Double–Chicken McNuggets topped with an iconic Double Cheeseburger. Don’t forget to drizzle Tangy BBQ sauce on top for maximum flavor.
- Land, Air & Sea – Add a McChicken, to a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish for next-level flavor.
- Surf +Turf–Combine a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish for a new take on a familiar plate available only via the McDonald’s App and McDelivery.
