*Taps microphone* McDonald’s deals are so back.

And we mean really back. We’ve been working hard to make our meals more affordable, giving you the food you love at a price that hits the spot. We kicked off this year with McValue, offering you more ways to save, and now we’re doubling down on our promise. Starting Sept. 8, we’re bringing Extra Value Meals back to McDonald’s so you can save when you make your favorites a meal.

To commemorate the return, we’re going all in with two Extra Value Meal offers you won’t want to miss. For a limited time, start your morning with a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal – which comes with Hash Browns and a small coffee – or satisfy your afternoon appetite with the $8 Big Mac meal that includes medium World Famous Fries and choice of medium soft drink.

ULTIMATE OPTIONS, UNBEATABLE PRICES

“McDonald’s USA is laser-focused on delivering value and affordability for our customers, and I’m incredibly proud of how our franchisees and teams continue to step up to make it a reality,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “From the $5 Meal Deal to McValue and now Extra Value Meals, we’re sending a clear message: we’re here for our customers. McDonald’s will always be a place where you can get the food you love at a price that fits your life.”

The return of Extra Value Meals ensures fans can find everyday affordable pricing on McDonald’s menu boards across the country. And with options across breakfast, lunch and dinner, there’s an Extra Value Meal for every craving:

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Egg McMuffin

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Big Mac

10-piece Chicken McNuggets

Any variety Quarter Pounder burger (Original, Bacon, or Deluxe)

Any variety McCrispy Sandwich (Original, Deluxe, or Spicy Deluxe)

In celebration of their return to McDonald’s menus nationwide, these eight Extra Value Meals save customers 15 percent when compared to purchasing an entree, fries and a drink individually.

BIGGER SAVINGS, BETTER VALUE

“Bringing back Extra Value Meals reflects the company and franchisees’ shared commitment to offering everyday affordable prices,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator and National Franchisee Leadership Alliance (NFLA) Chair Danielle Marasco. “We’re working together to keep the menu items our customers love affordable for everyone in the communities we serve.”

When it comes to bringing more value and affordability to fans, we’re just getting started. Expect more price-pointed Extra Value Meals in the near future – like $5 Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddles and $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meals in November – and fans will be able to snag a Snack Wrap for $2.99 through the end of the year. Download the McDonald’s app to stay up to date on more ways to save with exclusive offers, rewards and the latest local deals.