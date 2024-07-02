Get ready to harness the immeasurable power of our favorite jujutsu sorcerers as McDonald’s partners with “JUJUTSU KAISEN” to launch the new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, exclusively on the McDonald’s App beginning July 9. Inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan, the Special Grade Garlic Sauce introduces a new arc in the brand’s sauce line-up, containing notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness.

The new sauce packaging will feature eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the hit anime series. Collect them all to reach your peak strength:

Yuji Itadori – A rare talent not seen in a thousand years who is able to withstand the poison of Sukuna and become his human vessel.

Megumi Fushiguro – A genius who enrolled as a 2nd grade sorcerer and the only first-year student allowed to carry out solo missions.

Nobara Kugisaki – A strong-willed 3rd grade jujutsu sorcerer who came to Tokyo from the countryside.

Satoru Gojo – The strongest special grade sorcerer and teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Kento Nanami – A junior of Gojo who became a salaryman, but later returned to Tokyo Jujutsu High to become a 1st grade sorcerer – the most adult of adults.

Suguru Geto – A villain special grade sorcerer whose goal is to create a paradise for sorcerers, free of humans.

Mahito – A curse that originated from humans who can change the appearance of a person by touching their soul.

Sukuna – A king who survived more than a thousand years ago and still threatens this world after his death.

Grab the Special Grade Garlic Sauce for free with any order of Chicken McNuggets, or pair it with your go-to order on the McDonald’s App to make a meal fit for any sorcerer. And each purchase of the sauce also unlocks a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, where you can watch full episodes of “JUJUTSU KAISEN” and more of your favorite anime content. Crunchyroll trial offer terms apply.

Starting July 9, activate your domain expansion and head to the McDonald’s App to order a taste of the Special Grade Garlic Sauce and snag all your favorite “JUJUTSU KAISEN” characters for a limited time, while supplies last.