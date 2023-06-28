McDonald’s Transforming restaurants with AR Art for Ritmo y Color

Fans across the country are in for the hottest music and art mashup of the summer with the return of Ritmo y Color. This year, McDonald’s USA is taking the third annual celebration of Latino pride and culture to a whole new level with a fiery lineup featuring three headline performances by Colombian singer-songwriter and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, Camilo, plus augmented reality art installations by seven visual artists across select U.S. McDonald’s restaurants. The collab will again shine a light on talented new voices and stories as part of McDonald’s long-standing commitment to championing the diverse communities it serves, including the Hispanic community.

“For Latinos, our ritmo and cultura are the beating heart of who we are as individuals and as a community,” said Camilo. “Teaming up with McDonald’s for Ritmo y Color is the perfect opportunity to bring mi gente together in celebration of our shared heritage through the power of music and art. I invite La Tribu to join us on this journey as we fuse together the unmistakable rhythms, colors, and energy that define us.”

To kick off the musical experiences, McDonald’s is giving fans front-row access to Camilo’s inaugural concert, premiering on his YouTube channel on June 27. Enjoy an intimate acoustic session featuring his chart-topping hits and the vibrant artwork from the restaurant installations.

Craving more? As a Ritmo y Color exclusive, McDonald’s is putting the power in the hands of fans nationwide, letting them decide the next two cities where Camilo will perform LIVE. From June 27 to July 18, head over to www.ritmoycolormcd.com and cast your vote for one of the six participating major U.S. cities with restaurant takeovers. The two cities with the most votes will host Camilo for an unforgettable in-person performance during the fall.

Ritmo y Color is expanding to more cities than ever. Throughout the summer, a vibrant explosion of color is taking over McDonald’s restaurants across six U.S. cities with deep Latino roots including New York, San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, San Jose and Miami.

A new roster of seven Hispanic visual artists is transforming McDonald’s restaurants’ facades in their hometowns with artwork that highlights their unique cultural backgrounds. Each of these visual storytellers come from diverse communities and pay homage to the richness of their Latino heritage in unique, authentic ways.

And McDonald’s is also bringing all the artists together for a collaborative mural featuring key elements from each of their installations that will live inside all art-wrapped restaurants. Fans that stop by the participating locations in person can scan the mural to unlock an augmented reality experience that brings the artwork to life right before their eyes.

Since its 2021 introduction, Ritmo y Color McDonald’s has celebrated the culture and collective pride of the Hispanic community, giving music and visual storytellers a platform to showcase their talent through exclusive online and in-restaurant events.

This year, the ultimate celebration of Latinidad is back and bigger than ever, and for the first time, giving fans the opportunity to bring their favorite music artist to a city near them.