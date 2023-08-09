McDonald's Unleashes Biggest Global Meal Yet

From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald's has been famously featured in entertainment for decades. Now, the chain is giving fans a front-row seat to a new experience, headlined by some of their most beloved menu items. Introducing the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting Aug. 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive experiences for our fans, custom merch and never-before-seen content.

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries, a Medium soft drink and the newly-branded Sweet 'N Sour Sauce – inspired by McDonald's next 'as featured in' moment with Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+.

"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order... for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too," says Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

McDonald’s want fans to feel just as fresh and famous as their McDonald's meal. That's why it is partnering with PALACE – a London-based skate and streetwear brand that has featured McDonald's in its celebrated skate videos – to create the PALACE McDONALD'S merch line. Starting on August 14, fans who buy the As Featured In Meal can scan the code on the packaging to purchase pieces from the collab. And on August 18, PALACE will be taking over the very-first McDonald's restaurant in the U.S., located in Downey, CA (10207 Lakewood Blvd, CA), with a pop-up fashion experience where fans can buy the merch.

With McDonald's having a special role in Marvel Studios' upcoming "Loki" Season 2, the brand is giving everyone a sneak peek via a themed AR experience on Snapchat. When fans scan the newly branded Sweet N' Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, they will unlock exclusive content developed by Marvel Studios, with new content available weekly throughout the promotion.

Further immersing fans into the multiverse of Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2, McDonald’s is transporting a Brooklyn McDonald's (6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY) back to 1982 with McDonald's memorabilia from the era – bringing fans back in time to a setting inspired by the upcoming series on Disney+. The experience comes to this timeline starting Aug. 30, for three days only.