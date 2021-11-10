McDonald's to Unveil Mariah Carey's 12 Days of Deals for the Holidays

All McDonald's wants this holiday season is for you to join Mariah Carey for 12 days of deals. From Mariah’s own favorite, a classic Cheeseburger, to soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, the brand made a list of some of its fans’ favorite menu items and checked it twice. The Mariah Menu will make its debut in the U.S. on December 13, featuring a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey says. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

The Mariah Menu takes McDonald’s celebrity signature orders to the next level with daily deals that are exclusively available through the McDonald’s app and specially curated to kick-start the holiday season.

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” says Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald’s USA. “Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”

The Mariah Menu items will be served in fun and festive packaging inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays and chic style. The brand worked with Mariah to create a design we know the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love.