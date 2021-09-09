The McHenry Group to Expand Dirty Bird Fried Chxx to Ogden, Utah

The McHenry Group, a progressive restaurant group focused on experiential concept creation, today announced the upcoming opening of Dirty Bird Fried Chxx in Ogden, Utah. The grand opening of the 1,050 sq ft stand-alone location marks the brand's first opening following its acquisition by Wags Capital last month and is a dramatic increase from the 263 square foot location opened by The McHenry Group (TMG) in 2020.

“At TMG we are passionate about brand creation and have been building serious momentum with Dirty Bird since its inception,” said Michael McHenry, TMG Founder. “To go from concept to selling a scale-ready brand in 18 months lets us know that we have a winning formula. We have been working to grow this transformational brand from the start and believe that opening a new location just a week after announcing the brand’s acquisition sends the clear message that Dirty Bird is here, that we’ve got the goods and that we can go even bigger!”

In addition to a ribbon cutting, grand opening activities will include Dirty Bird swag giveaways, a giveaway where 10 of the first 100 guests on Friday will have a chance to win free Dirty Bird for one year and an evening “block party” with local business neighbors Wimpy and Fritz.

Wags Capital, who holds a majority stake in Dirty Bird and has committed $20 million to open as many as 30 new locations in the next 12–14 months, currently has seven future locations under lease with several others in early negotiations paving the way for continued growth of the country’s next breakout brand.

The opening of Dirty Bird’s Ogden location will take place on September 10, 2021, at 11:00 am MT with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 350 Park Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401.