McRib Returns for a 'Farewell Tour'

The elusive McRib is officially making its return to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide beginning October 31.

But there’s a catch – this could be your last chance to taste it. After three straight years headlining McDonald’s nationwide menu, this fall will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour, the company says, complete with limited-edition throwback McRib merch available for purchase, so diehard fans can forever rock their favorite sandwich even after it’s gone from the menu.