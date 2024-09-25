Over the years, guacamole has become a staple for restaurants — as an appetizer, topper and versatile ingredient used on sandwiches, burgers and Mexican dishes. A recent Technomic study found that 50% of operators cited simplicity as the primary benefit to their kitchen/menu with regards to using packaged or pre-made guacamole1. In response, MegaMex Foods is expanding its WHOLLY Guacamole portfolio with the introduction of three new foodservice products.

The extension of the portfolio includes three new pre-made guacamole flavor varieties, bringing the brand’s total to five flavors now available for purchase for foodservice operators.

*NEW* WHOLLY Guacamole Jalapeño Garlic Guacamole (Item #137542)

Our chunky, TexMex-Style guacamole is full of flavor with hand-scooped Hass avocados, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and garlic.

Our chunky guacamole leans into its authentic Mexican roots, with hand-scooped Hass avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano peppers and no garlic.

Our chunky, Baja-Style guacamole has a zesty lime flavor paired with hand-scooped Hass avocados, red onions, cilantro and jalapeño peppers with no tomatoes or garlic.

Our Classic Guacamole is what made us famous and what you know your customers love. This smooth guacamole is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados, jalapeño peppers, onion and garlic.

This guacamole brings the taste of the Southwest. It’s smooth with hand-scooped Hass avocado paired with tomatillos, onions, jalapeño and red bell peppers, cilantro and garlic.

All WHOLLY Guacamole foodservice products are made with 100% real Hass avocados and no artificial colors or flavors, fresh* and ready to serve. The new guacamole flavors come in a tray and are packed in a 12/1 lb. case pack.

To request a sample or learn more about the new guacamole flavors, visit www.megamexfoodservice.com/brand/wholly-guacamole.

*Fresh, never frozen

1 National Omnibus Survey, Technomic 2024