The Melt Brings Back Harvey Milk Shake for Pride Month

The Melt, the San Francisco-based restaurant known for its unique MeltBurgers and all-American comfort food, announced the return of its annual Harvey Milk Shake in celebration of Pride Month. Available June 1 – June 30, guests can sip on this limited-edition vanilla shake topped with vibrant rainbow sprinkles at The Melt’s 11 locations throughout The Golden State. At the brand’s San Diego restaurant, the shake will remain available through July in honor of the city’s annual Pride Month Festival. For every shake sold, The Melt will donate $1 to benefit Equality California (EQCA), the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization and a longtime partner of the restaurant brand.

The Melt’s exclusive Harvey Milk Shake is a nod to the legacy of Harvey Milk, a California politician and visionary civil rights leader known for advocating LGBTQ equality in the United States. With a passion for honoring company values and giving back to the communities in which it serves, the Harvey Milk Shake embodies The Melt’s mission to be a place where everyone feels welcome and where diversity can be embraced at every level.

“We are happy to announce the return of our beloved Harvey Milk Shake to benefit Equality California this June,” says Ralph Bower, CEO of The Melt. “Every year, The Melt looks forward to celebrating Pride month by supporting our local LGBTQ+ community. We are proud to partner with Equality California once again and serve our colorful and delicious Harvey Milkshake to both new and returning guests this June.”

As an extra sweet perk, customers who tag the photo-worthy milkshake on Instagram using the hashtag #IMeltforPride will be entered for a chance to win a variety of Pride Month-themed gift cards and prizes from The Melt.

The Melt provides guests with the “I Love it Here” experience they have come to expect at all the brand’s locations. The menu features reinvented comfort food classics, consisting of delicious, cheesy options to satisfy all cravings from lunch to late night. Menu highlights include the MeltBurgers, buttery grilled cheeses, crispy fries, and creamy mac & cheese. Additional menu items include salads, soups, and desserts.