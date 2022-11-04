Menchie’s Dishing Out Free FroYo on Veterans Day

Underscoring its mission to spread smiles, Menchie’s, North America’s largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, will honor servicemen and women with free frozen yogurt on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.

All veterans and active-duty military will receive their FIRST SIX OUNCES FREE when they present their valid military ID or proof of service at Menchie’s stores across the U.S.

“We want to show our appreciation to the servicemen and servicewomen who protect our country and keep us safe by gifting them with their first six ounces free on Veterans Day,” says Elizabeth Berry, VP of Marketing at Menchie’s. “Our mission is to serve smiles, and we hope they can make memories with their friends and family at Menchie’s.”

Menchie’s offers an unparalleled experience that is warm, welcoming, fun, and interactive, with arts and crafts for kids, enjoyable music, and indoor/outdoor seating areas where friends and family gather. Guests can choose from a variety of rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations, guaranteeing smiles with every cup.

The company is a world leader in ensuring best-in-class products and considers itself the ambassador of frozen yogurt quality worldwide. Menchie’s ensures that only the highest quality milk and flavors are used to make its frozen yogurt. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of “smiley” California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie’s frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

In addition, Menchie’s is committed to giving back to each community it serves. Stores partner with local schools in fundraising activities and education incentive programs. Each Menchie’s store donates thousands of dollars in cash and products annually to local schools to support student programs.

Menchie’s guests can earn rewards towards free frozen yogurt by creating an account on the Menchie’s app and scanning the app every time they make an in-store purchase. The app can be found on the App Store and Google Play.