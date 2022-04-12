Mendocino Farms to Debut Second Location in Downtown Houston

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is opening a new location at Two Allen Center (1200 Smith Street, Suite 130) on Tuesday, April 26. The brand’s second downtown Houston restaurant, it is also its fifth in the city.

As Houstonians continue to return to the office, Mendocino Farms aims to reimagine the workday meal with its new Two Allen Center restaurant, finding the crossover between a convenient, yet flavorful food experience with its signature salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, Mendocino Farms is taking over Two Allen Center on April 26, renaming it “Moo Allen Center” as a nod to the brand’s blue cow mascot and bringing its signature “Eat Happy” spirit to the building. Locals can receive a free entrée when they create a My Mendo account and select “Houston-Two Allen Center” as their favorite location before opening day. The offer includes a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

“We are always looking to better serve our existing communities, and our Two Allen Center location was built with professionals in mind as more return to downtown,” says Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. “With our diverse menu satisfying any culinary craving, we look forward to welcoming Two Allen Center tenants to our new restaurant, whether they are grabbing a bite with coworkers, seeking a quick pick up or delivery option, or feeding a crowd with our catering spreads.”

Rooted in a desire to better the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms is donating 50% of opening day sales to Bike MS and The National Multiple Sclerosis Society in support of Houstonians competing in the upcoming Texas MS 150 race to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.