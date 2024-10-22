Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is expanding its footprint in Orange County with its newest opening in the highly anticipated River Street Marketplace, located in the heart of San Juan Capistrano (31880 Paseo Adelanto #150) on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The restaurant is perfectly positioned in a vibrant “country mart” setting, featuring a large patio with seating for over 100 guests, ideal for enjoying meals with friends and family. The new restaurant also incorporates nods to the beautiful San Juan Capistrano neighborhood, including a mission-inspired interior mural hand painted by Katie Vonderheide of @beautificationsolutions.

“We’re always on the lookout for new locations that embody the welcoming vibe that Mendocino Farms is known for. With its relaxed, community-oriented feel, River Street Marketplace is the ideal spot to enjoy a satisfying meal with friends or family,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. “We look forward to opening our doors and providing a neighborhood gathering place in San Juan Capistrano.”

Guests who create a My Mendo account and select “OC-San Juan Capistrano” as their favorite location prior to opening day will receive a reward to enjoy a free entrée.

In celebration of First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Mendocino Farms will be donating 120 meals to the San Juan Capistrano police and fire departments to give back to the local heroes who work tirelessly to protect and serve the community of San Juan Capistrano.