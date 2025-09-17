ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced that Mendocino Farms, one of the most searched-for brands on ezCater, has joined the platform. Now, fan-favorite salads, sandwiches, and sides from all 83 of its locations will be available to ezCater customers, responding to the demand from West Coast organizations for popular, local restaurants.

“Our guests want more ways to enjoy Mendocino Farms. ezCater helps us meet them where they are and bring our gourmet sandwiches and salads to the workplace,” said Kevin Miles, Chief Executive Officer, Mendocino Farms. “The business catering channel enables us to efficiently grow our business by preparing large orders during off-peak hours, all while upholding the exceptional in-store hospitality our guests expect.”

Workplaces require menus that serve a variety of dietary needs. In fact, over 50% of ezCater orders year-to-date include an item that accommodates a dietary need like gluten-free, halal, kosher, vegan, and vegetarian. Mendocino Farms meets this workplace demand with a robust menu that features popular options like the signature “Foodie Package” and individualized “Box Lunches,” which can include vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices.

“The Mendocino Farms menu is tailored to serve groups of any size while effortlessly accommodating a wide range of dietary needs. We are thrilled to welcome such a reliable and beloved brand to ezCater,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. “Our relationship unlocks a powerful new channel for Mendocino Farms to grow its business by reaching valuable workplace customers and capturing large orders they couldn’t find elsewhere.”

ezCater also serves as a strong marketing channel for the Mendocino Farms brand. According to ezCater data, 70% of employees who first try a restaurant at work will order from it again on their own. Plus, the average order placed on ezCater serves 25 people, with one person ordering the food, but dozens enjoying it.

To place a catering order at Mendocino Farms, visit ezcater.com or the ezCater app