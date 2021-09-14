Mendocino Farms Launches New ‘Bowls’ Menu Category

Mendocino Farms is adding even more variety to its culinary creations with the debut of three new grain bowls. Inspired by a modern take on international classics, the new menu category is available starting Tuesday, September 14 at participating restaurants.

More than a typical sandwich and salad spot, this is the brand’s latest venture into menu innovation. Over the past year, the Mendocino Farms Culinary Team was inspired by international flavors and ingredient combinations, developing and testing the bowls with the goal of providing new options for lunch and dinner.

“Our intention with these bowls is to enhance the adventurous yet approachable flavor experience at Mendocino Farms for our regulars, while encouraging others to try a new creation,” says Jeremy Bringardner, Corporate Executive Chef of Mendocino Farms and previous winner of Food Network’s ‘Chopped.’ “While the concept of grain bowls is not new, we’re bringing exciting flavors together from beyond our borders to create tempting twists on a global menu item.”

To keep the launch celebration going, Mendocino Farms is partnering with No Kid Hungry to donate 25 cents from every bowl purchased in the month of October with a minimum guarantee of $30,000. Guests can continue to support the fight against childhood hunger by making a donation to No Kid Hungry with any online order through December.

Guests can explore three new satisfying one-bowl wonders that pack a world of fresh, feel-good ingredients:

The Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl, inspired by Argentina’s flavors and made with roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam and chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions, and a side of grilled lemon.

The Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, offering a chef-driven spin on the authentic Oaxacan version of mesquites with al pastor chicken, smoky corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, and shredded cabbage, all topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime.

The Mediterranean Chicken Bowl, featuring sliced, roasted chicken over cracked whole-grain bulgur tossed with lemon-dill vinaigrette and tahini yogurt sauce, baby spinach, roasted Romanesco broccoli with tomatoes, yellow peppers and red onions, topped with pickled golden raisins and sumac.

“We’ve seen a growing desire for menu options that are satisfying for both lunch and dinner, so the addition of grain bowls feels natural for us,” says Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. “We’re constantly exploring the latest trends and menu innovations to better serve our guests. We’re on a mission to provide our regulars and newcomers with something never before tasted, crafting food inspired by flavors around the world.”

Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick-up or delivery. Browse bowl offerings specific to each location via the online ordering page. Third-party delivery partners include: UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.