Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is debuting its first-ever mobile order pick-up lane, in conjunction with the opening of the new Scripps Ranch Marketplace location (10715 Scripps Poway Pkwy.) on Tuesday, Nov. 5. This new addition will offer guests another convenient way to enjoy the fresh fare they love without leaving their vehicles, especially during the busiest moments of their day.

“At Mendocino Farms, we’re always envisioning ways to enhance our guests’ experience,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. “This new concept is a direct reflection of how we are evolving to meet their needs, as they navigate life on the go, without compromising on the quality of our food or the “Eat Happy” ethos that they know and love.”

To celebrate the grand opening, guests who create a My Mendo account and select “San Diego-Scripps Ranch” as their favorite location prior to opening day will receive a special offer for a free entrée with any menu purchase.

Perfectly nestled along the Scripps Poway Parkway, the new location is convenient to several coastal communities of San Diego, like Poway, Mira Mesa and Carl Mountain. The newest location is also within a 15-mile radius of major universities like the University of California’s San Diego campus and San Diego State University, making it an ideal location for piloting this new concept.

Along with the new mobile order pick-up lane, the new Scripps Ranch location will also feature abundant patio seating, so that guests can gather and enjoy their favorite Mendo meals.

How to Use the New Mobile Order Pick-Up Lane

Place your order online at www.mendocinofarms.com or via the Mendocino Farms app using the Mobile Order Pick-up Lane order mode Once you receive a notification that your order is ready, enter the mobile pick-up lane, where your name and order status will be displayed Proceed to the pick-up window to grab your order and prepare to Eat Happy!

With its focus on culinary creativity, Mendocino Farms’ menu highlights unique, chef-driven sandwiches, salads and more, all prepared using the freshest, high-quality ingredients.

Back in time for the holidays, the November to Remember Sandwich is a mouthwatering tribute to Thanksgiving, featuring all the beloved flavors of a traditional feast. It includes succulent carved turkey, savory mushroom-turkey sausage stuffing, a kick of spicy cranberry chutney, creamy Havarti cheese, herb-infused aioli and crisp shredded romaine, all layered on perfectly toasted cranberry rustic white bread.

For something on the lighter side, the limited-time Hummus Pita Crunch Salad features a creamy scoop of house-made hummus, crispy pita chips and tangy pomegranate ranch dressing, packed with fresh, crunchy vegetables, crisp romaine, crumbled feta and marinated kalamata olives for a delightful twist on the traditional Greek salad.

The menu also includes a slate of deli sides and soups to complement your meal, including limited-time additions such as the Dan Dan Noodle Salad, Pickles & Dill Potato Salad and Basil Pesto Shells.

Mendocino Farms Scripps Ranch will be open for dine-in, pick-up or delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can order ahead through the Mendocino Farms website or app, or via UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

For larger gatherings, Mendocino Farms’ catering service brings fresh, gourmet meals for any occasion. New catering options include a Meat & Cheese Grazing Tray and a Veggies & Dips Grazing Tray. Orders can be placed online or over the phone with the dedicated catering team.