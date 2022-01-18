Mendocino Farms Unveils Brand Refresh

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, debuts an evolved brand purpose, mission, values, name, logo, in-store design elements and guest experience focused on reimagining the intersection of food and community. The brand refresh comes as the company positions itself for future growth and expansion into new markets in 2022.

Why is this important? This refresh marks the evolution of Mendocino Farms from a single corner restaurant in 2005, to a cornerstone of food scenes across California, Texas and beyond, where guests can connect over fresh ingredients and fearless flavor combinations. “Eat Happy” remains the brand’s tagline and ethos as it pursues its purpose to make hearts and stomachs happy with every guest interaction.

“Our drive for culinary exploration coupled with our warm hospitality has won guests’ hearts – and taste buds – over, proving that customers want more than just great, quality food,” says Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. “Our new brand identity reflects our future as a leader in the fast-casual space, especially as we introduce ourselves to guests in new markets. We want to continue showcasing how quality ingredients, creative flavor combinations and human connection come together to create more than a restaurant, but a gathering place where people can fuel the all-around best version of themselves.”

What changes can guests expect? Guests will experience Mendocino Farms’ more elevated, inviting brand across touchpoints, including:

Name: Formerly Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market, the shortened name allows the salads and bowls to shine as much as the brand’s signature sandwiches with a twist.

Brand Identity: The refreshed logo pairs the iconic blue cow with a bold modern font that feels as fresh as Mendocino Farms’ ingredients. Guests will spot the new look on everything from social and online channels to packaging and team member uniforms.

In-Store Design and Guest Experience : Updated design elements will create a more open, inviting environment across all stores, including: A color palette that blends the bright signature Mendo blue with a darker blue and other warm rich earth tones. Enhanced interior and exterior signage to support a more clear, convenient experience. Digital Updates: An improved online experience across the website and in-house app is in the works with the goal of making it even easier for guests to order on-the-go through their My Mendo account.

Menu Offerings : Classics with tempting twists and never-before-tasted combinations, all in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more will still be available to enjoy but with new items expected to hit the menu every six to eight weeks. To take guests on a new culinary adventure, items inspired by locations from Texas to Thailand join the menu for a limited time starting on Jan. 18: Sweet Heat Crispy Thai Chicken: Air-fried crispy chicken tenders, Thai basil slaw, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili sauce, sriracha mayo, and fried shallots on a toasted sesame brioche bun. Thai Mango Salad: Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, Napa cabbage and kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon and carrots, scallions, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing. Flat Top Smoked Brisket Sandwich: Smoked brisket, mustard pickle slaw, pickled red onions, jalapeno mustard aioli on a toasted sesame brioche bun served with a side of tangy mustard barbeque sauce. Only available at participating Texas locations starting early February.

When/where will this happen? The new Mendocino Farms introduces itself today across social and digital platforms and in select stores. Over the next year, the restaurant will roll the new design out at all existing and new locations.