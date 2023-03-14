Meredith Sandland and Carl Orsbourn Announce New Book: The Path to Digital Maturity

Meredith Sandland and Carl Orsbourn, long-time restaurant tech veterans and co-authors of the best-selling, award-winning book, Delivering the Digital Restaurant: Your Roadmap to the Future of Food, announced their highly anticipated follow-up, Delivering the Digital Restaurant: The Path to Digital Maturity, is now available, both digitally and in paperback.

Delivering The Digital Restaurant: Your Roadmap to the Future of Food explored the world of off-premise food and the massive disruption facing American restaurants through first-hand accounts of restaurateurs, food industry veterans and start-up entrepreneurs. The book was an immediate success, landing as a #1 Best Seller within 24 hours of its release, and has been the ultimate guide for those moving the industry forward as a necessity in the age of tech.

Says Sandland, “After the worldwide success of our first book, our readers were asking for more and this new book answers the most common questions we received. For those restaurants who believe that digitizing is crucial, The Path to Digital Maturity talks through maximizing sales on third-party marketplaces, getting customers to order direct, how to choose a virtual brand or ghost kitchen, and the likely future restaurant and technology winners in the space.”

Sandland and Orsbourn’s follow up, Delivering The Digital Restaurant: The Path to Digital Maturity, expands on the framework laid by the previous book and helps restaurants take concrete steps to implement their digital future. With the pandemic moving further and further behind us, now is the time to take full advantage of the tools readily available and move to the forefront of the digital restaurant revolution.

Says Orsbourn, “Our mission is to help independent restaurateurs navigate the digital disruption. In Delivering the Digital Restaurant: The Path to Digital Maturity, we give practical tips and provide downloadable worksheets to help readers apply the lessons as they go through their own journey.”

Sandland and Orsbourn, alongside interviews and insight from industry and technology leaders, give restaurateurs and operators a how-to guide on making these visions a reality. Readers receive expert knowledge on how to maximize third-party marketplace sales, drive first-party direct-ordering conversion, get the most out of the data digital ordering creates, expand a restaurant’s capacity – then make the most of that capacity, use ghost kitchens and virtual brands, and disrupt the very idea of a restaurant with software, automation and digital guest relationships.