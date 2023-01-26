Metro Marché Opens New Location in New York's 'Billionaire Row'

Metro Marché, under the same ownership as Café Metro and Fresh & Co, has opened its newest restaurant concept, located at 30 W. 57th Street, New York City. 57th Street is known for its prestigious art galleries, restaurants & high-end shops, and now Metro Marché has landed in a prime location on “Billionaire’s Row.”
Metro Marché’s ambiance is that of a modern vibe met with an innovative menu, offering casual-style dining and catering. The restaurant serves up everyone’s favorites from popular breakfast staples, salads, and soups to a variety of sandwiches and daily market table specials. If dining in, the seating area is sleek and perfect for socializing or enjoying a quiet meal. It’s also great for a quick grab-and-go during a New York City lunch break.
Metro Marché offers a catering menu for working lunches, events, and meetings—all with an array of freshly made breakfast and sandwich platters, salads, market entrees, desserts, and more. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are also available.
Metro Marché stands apart from others, in that everything is freshly prepared in-house with attentive detail to the ingredients, maintaining healthy and wholesome made-to-order meals.
Menu highlights include:
- Metro Marché’s Market Table - a selection of daily rotating gourmet inventive entrees and seasonal side dishes
- Chef Designed Salads – Greek Salad, Kale Caesar, Salmon Avocado Salad, Spicy Asian Chicken Salad
- Caprese Mozzarella- Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli on Focaccia
- Smoked Turkey Cheddar- Smoked Turkey, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
- Fiesta Chicken – House made Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli on Hero
- Avocado Toast – Smashed Avocado on Thick Whole Wheat Sourdough Bread
- Buttermilk Pancakes
- Jumbo Egg Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
- Fresh Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juice, Tea, and Coffee are also available