Metro Marché Opens New Location in New York's 'Billionaire Row'

Metro Marché, under the same ownership as Café Metro and Fresh & Co, has opened its newest restaurant concept, located at 30 W. 57th Street, New York City. 57th Street is known for its prestigious art galleries, restaurants & high-end shops, and now Metro Marché has landed in a prime location on “Billionaire’s Row.”

Metro Marché’s ambiance is that of a modern vibe met with an innovative menu, offering casual-style dining and catering. The restaurant serves up everyone’s favorites from popular breakfast staples, salads, and soups to a variety of sandwiches and daily market table specials. If dining in, the seating area is sleek and perfect for socializing or enjoying a quiet meal. It’s also great for a quick grab-and-go during a New York City lunch break.

Metro Marché offers a catering menu for working lunches, events, and meetings—all with an array of freshly made breakfast and sandwich platters, salads, market entrees, desserts, and more. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are also available.

Metro Marché stands apart from others, in that everything is freshly prepared in-house with attentive detail to the ingredients, maintaining healthy and wholesome made-to-order meals.

Menu highlights include: