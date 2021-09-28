Mexican Concept Zambrero to Open Store in Cary, North Carolina

Zambrero, is opening a new location in Cary, North Carolina, located at 1151 Parkside Main St. on Wednesday, September 29 in the Parkside Town Commons shopping center. Zambrero is holding a drawing for one lucky winner to win ‘Free Bowls or Burritos for a Year,’ available for customers to enter from September 29 through October 13.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with formal festivities on Saturday, October 23 that includes a giant burrito-cutting with franchisee Michael Olander and Cary business leaders, as well as a giveaway of free bowls and burritos to the first 1,000 customers who visit throughout the weekend. The festivities will also include a prize wheel for customers to spin-to-win free Zambrero swag/deals, and the announcement of the ‘Free Bowls or Burritos for a Year’ winner.

Zambrero’s indoor dining room will be open to the public, in accordance with social distancing measures and mask requirements, and also has available outdoor patio seating for guests to enjoy their meal outside.

Zambrero partners with Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization working to end world hunger, for its Plate 4 Plate initiative. For every bowl, burrito or bottled water purchased, Zambrero donates a meal to someone facing hunger. Since inception, the concept has donated more than 51 million nutritious meals to affected communities across Africa, Asia and the Americas, and is working toward a goal of 1 billion meals by 2025.

“After seeing great success at our Durham location, we’re confident the Cary community will be equally as welcoming of our feel-good food with a feel-good purpose,” says Susie Deatherage, chief operating officer of Phoenix Restaurants, LLC, which owns the Cary location. “It’s one thing to go out to eat and enjoy delicious cuisine, but it’s another thing entirely when the meal has a mission. Not only is our food healthy and good for you, but you can also feel good about yourself for contributing to a great cause and helping someone in need.”

"Throughout our partnership, Zambrero has played an invaluable role in Rise Against Hunger’s mission to end world hunger, and the opening of the new Zambrero location in Cary enables us to further support this mission,” says Barry Mattson, Rise Against Hunger’s CEO. “The meals contributed by Zambrero provide crucial nourishment and impact the lives of the children and families who receive them."

Zambrero’s customizable bowls, burritos and tacos are topped with fresh produce, proprietary sauces, salsas prepared fresh daily, handmade guacamole and unique superfood options like black rice. Meats are prepared using the sous-vide method – a slow cooking process that cooks meats for up to 18-hours to lock in nutrition, flavor and moisture. Zambrero uses no grills or fryers.

Zambrero is opening within Parkside Town Commons, an outdoor shopping center with more than 55 shops, ranging from national brands to local specialty stores. Parkside features many retailers and eateries, plus a bowling alley and movie theater.