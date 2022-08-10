Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept

The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.

BBQ & Craft Company was founded by pitmaster Anthony Nicolosi with the goal to bring authentic barbecue-style fare to South Florida. His first location at 947 Brickell Ave. gained attention on The Infatuation as having a menu with “impressive big-name smoked meats” and as one of the best spots to find chicken wings in Miami. BBQ & Craft Company features top-quality prime meats and specialty meats all cooked to BBQ pitmaster standards for Miami locals and visitors alike.

“As the first BBQ spot in Miami Beach, I am honored to be able to provide locals and visitors the opportunity to experience real, authentic BBQ,” says Nicolosi. “Real BBQ takes patience and passion, not everybody can smoke meat for 12-16 hours.”

Before he became a master smoker of meats, Nicolosi was a professional racecar driver who confused grilling with authentic barbecuing techniques. Through interactions with fans during his racing days, he was generously offered a rack of smoked ribs and selection of smoked meats. The wood fire and slow smoking of the meat piqued his interest and sparked a new appreciation for barbecue. Nicolosi attended Lang Smokers School, the No.1 BBQ team in Georgia, where he studied under Darryl Strickland as well as former partner of Myron Mixon BBQ. Since then he has traveled the country as a Florida BBQ Association competition judge drawing inspiration from places like Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and the Carolinas. With flavors heavily inspired by outside states, Nicolosi has adapted the best flavors from around the country to his own recipes and branded BBQ & Craft Company.

“The Lincoln Eatery community is very excited to welcome BBQ & Craft Company to the community,” says general manager, Roberto Hermosilla. “It’s time for Miami Beach to have a true smoke-style barbecue restaurant and we are happy to introduce the barbecue concept to the diverse culinary scene of South Florida.”

The new outpost at The Lincoln Eatery will include notable appetizers like the Deviled Eggs ($9), served with a house-made BBQ sauce, crispy pork rinds topped with pickled mustard seeds and dill; the Crispy St. Louis Ribs ($14), are cooked to perfection and topped with a house BBQ glaze and cornbread crumble. Also on the menu are Dry Rub Wings ($12 for 6 or $20 of 12), covered in a Alabama-style white BBQ sauce; and the Cupcake Cornbread ($3), with a spiced maple butter.

BBQ & Craft Company will serve a selection of sandwiches served with a choice of seasoned fresh cut fries or coleslaw. All sandwiches can be naked upon request and substitution of sides will be an additional $2. The Beef Brisket ($18), is a fiery chopped brisket topped with refreshing watercress, smoked red onions, and creamy horseradish crème fraiche served on a Kaiser roll perfect to satisfy anyone’s hunger. BBQ & Craft Company also has a flavorful and tangy Pulled Pork Sandwich ($16), topped with Carolina mustard BBQ sauce, and braised red cabbage served on a Kaiser roll. Other sandwiches include the Pulled Chicken ($19), a crispy chicken skin sandwich coated with Alabama white sauce and a spicy BBQ sauce; and the Craft Prime Burger ($18), topped with BBQ & Craft Company’s house steak sauce, porcini mayo, a creamy smoked gouda cheese, and fried pork belly on a brioche bun.

The mouthwatering BBQ Plates are served with a choice of two sides and house pickles. The menu features items like the Pulled Pork, a white marble smoked pork shoulder available for 8oz ($18) or 16oz ($28); or the Smoked Half Chicken ($19), a Bell & Evans all-natural chicken. Other famous BBQ plates are the Beef Brisket, a zesty Creekstone Prime beef brisket available for 8oz ($20) or 16oz ($36); or the St. Louis Spare Ribs, available at half rack for $20 or full rack for $36.

BBQ & Craft Company will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and located within the Lincoln Eatery Food Hall.