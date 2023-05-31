Miami Grill Opening Two Locations in Orlando

Miami Grill announced two new restaurants opening in Orlando, Florida, both locally owned by Orlando residents, Ashish Shah and his wife Aryaa.

The first location, 4220 S. Semoran Boulevard, touts 1,700 square feet and it will showcase the vibrant South Beach aesthetics that Miami Grill is known for with a casual dining area, and convenient drive thru. The slated opening date is late fall, 2023. The second location is at 14088 E. Colonial Drive, which is 2,500 square feet, and it is scheduled to open in early 2024.

Both locations will be open daily and open late-night, offering the chain’s illustrious menu, made with high-quality ingredients, and as diverse as Miami itself. A few of the fresh, made-to order top sellers include the straight-from-Philly cheesesteak, authentic Greek gyros, famous wings, seasoned fries, and flavorful healthy salads—all of which will be available through online ordering, take-out, dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery.

“We researched innumerable franchises ranging over different businesses, we ultimately found a great match with Miami Grill in terms of their business model and our values,” says owner, Ashish Shah. “Getting to know the team at Miami Grill, learning more about their diverse menu and solid operating systems only solidified our decision.”

Executive Vice President for Miami Grill, Evan Friedman, states, “Miami Grill is an iconic brand in the fast casual dining business, and we aggressively plan to open new locations in the Orlando area and nearby counties. The growth potential is tremendous. We are proud of the support we provide our franchise owners, and as a result we’ve experienced a surge in new inquiries.” Friedman continued, “We are pleased to welcome the Shahs into the Miami Grill family.” Currently, Miami Grill serves the Orlando theme park area with a full-service Kissimmee location, and plans are underway with franchise owner, Kamar Aiken, a UCF graduate, and former NFL player, to open a Miami Grill & Bar by year-end at 5320 N. Orange Blossom Trail.

Miami Grill continues to grow with new energy, excitement, and innovative restaurant technology. Expansion is underway with three flexible franchising models. The new Express model, with outdoor seating, and double drive-thru, is designed to offer the ultimate in convenience and fast service. The Traditional Miami Grill model features indoor dining and convenient drive-thru. The third concept, the Miami Grill & Bar, is larger than the traditional model, with an expanded menu, full-service dining, and a complete bar. All Miami Grill restaurants offer easy drive-thru, take-out, delivery, and catering options.