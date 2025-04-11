Miami Grill, the iconic fast-casual dining brand with a cool South Florida vibe, opened its first-ever express location at 263 W. Hillsboro Blvd., in the historic district of Deerfield Beach. The new concept offers the latest in quick, efficient service for all, and guests can order via twin drive-thru lanes, at a walk-up window, on the Miami Grill app or online at MyMiamiGrill.com. Catering and third-party delivery will also be available. It has no interior dining room but provides limited outdoor seating for walk-up guests.

“We’re excited to introduce this innovative concept to guests in and around Deerfield Beach,” said Jonathan H. Vogel, Miami Grill’s Chief Executive Officer. “The vision for this express format is to enable our team to quickly prepare made-to-order, fresh, quality food while delivering efficient service. The double drive-thru and walk-up window provide two convenient options for ordering, so guests can enjoy a Miami Grill meal without delay.”

Miami Grill executives have been developing the express model of Miami Grill in lockstep with the city of Deerfield Beach to ensure the building would be in character with the look and feel of the historic district. It’s the first business ever to be constructed on the site.

“It’s been an honor working with the city of Deerfield Beach to bring Miami Grill EXPRESS to life,” said Evan Friedman, President of Miami Grill. “We’re proud to have created a restaurant that fits seamlessly into its surroundings and respects the city’s history with a nod to the busy modern lifestyle.”

Just as the brand has done for more than 40 years, the express model serves a menu as diverse as Miami itself. The brand is famous for the best cheesesteaks, wings, gyros, burgers and more. At every Miami Grill, each meal satisfies the craving for something flavorful and fresh in a fun environment. There’s something for everyone, especially those who want fast, delicious meals made with authentic ingredients and cooked to order.