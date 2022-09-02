Miami's The Lincoln Eatery Onboards Vice Burger

The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach's first modern food hall, announces the opening of the first permanent location of Vice Burger, an award-winning burger joint serving mouthwatering patties, shakes, fries and sodas. This past February, at the South Florida Food and Wine Burger Bash, judges Dwyane Wade, Reverend Run DMC, Chef Ahmad Alzahabi, The Points Guy, and Al Roker from NBC, voted Vice Burger as the #1 Burger. Owner Greg Schesser will continue to make his mark on South Beach with the opening of Vice Burger at the Miami Beach food hall.

Helmed by restaurateur Greg Schesser, VICE Burger made its way onto the Miami culinary scene with the launch of a pop up at the downtown nightclub E11even. The late-night burger stand was an instant hit. Since then, VICE Burger has made appearances at Smorgasburg Miami, a new open-air market that originated in Brooklyn, attracting thousands each weekend. The growing success of the burger hot spot urged Schesser to launch a brick and mortar location at the local food hall.

Using only the freshest ingredients, Vice Burger’s quality is reflected through highly-held standards and fresh ingredients. The burger patties are made from a savory custom-blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. Served on a toasted brioche bun, the patty is drizzled with Vice Sauce, topped off with gooey American cheese, pickle chips and paper-thin onions. The secret Vice Sauce is a homemade tasty combination of ketchup, mustard, relish, Dukes Mayo, fresh cut herbs and a few more secret ingredients. With each bite, these crafted burgers become one’s next vice.

Schesser established himself in the culinary industry as a student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Since then he has had a vast career in the culinary industry, holding positions at Michelin-starred restaurant, the French Laundry where he worked for the renowned Chef, Thomas Keller. Returning back to simpler roots, Schesser used the years of experience and training in the fine dining industry to set a goal – to bring back high quality to casual dining.

“After working in fine dining I really wanted to elevate the iconic American staple,” says Founder, Greg Schesser. “I wanted to simplify and elevate the classic American burger with the highest quality ingredients while utilizing a two step cooking process that involves steam to create the juicy, hot classic burger that everyone knows and loves and brings you back to your childhood with every bite.”

The menu will include the award winning Vice Burger, a 5oz VB custom blend patty on a toasted brioche bun with American cheese, pickle chips, paper-thin onions, and the secret Vice Sauce. Other notable offerings include the A5 Burger, a 7oz patty of Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, topped with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, a sunny side up egg and umami sauce; the Double Vice, a 10oz VB custom blend patty topped with American cheese, pickle chips, paper-thin onions and Vice Sauce; or The Hamburger, a 5oz VB custom blend patty on a toasted brioche bun with pickle chips, paper-thin onions, and secret Vice Sauce.

To accompany Vice Burger’s savory menu items, diners can indulge in the Especially Vanilla MilkShake, made with a ridiculous amount of Vanilla Bean; the R.W.C., a combination of caramelized white chocolate and tart freeze dried raspberries; or “The Cuban,” a twist on the Especially Vanilla shake topped with a hot shot of espresso.

Additionally, guests can complete the cult classic dish by adding a side of crispy french fries like the Vice Fries, double-fried for a golden brown look and delicious taste; or the Black Truffle Fries, Vice Fries topped with fresh herbs and black truffle salt.

Vice Burger will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.