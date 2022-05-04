Mici Handcrafted Italian Gives Back to Local Schools

Mici Italian, Denver’s family-owned destination for pizza, pasta, salads and more, is amping up their already-robust charitable giving program, Dining for Dollars, by donating 20% of all proceeds to the Denver Public Schools Foundation during their May 3, 2022 fundraiser.

Additionally, Mici Italian will be participating in Teacher Appreciation week, May 2-6, 2022, by catering at various Denver Public Schools in support of faculty and staff.

“Our initiative with Dining for Dollars is such an important one,” says partner and Brand Manager Kim Miceli. “Prior to Mici, I was an educator, so it's exciting to serve our communities in such a meaningful way with our family’s business.”

Families celebrating springtime graduations can rely on Mici for all their catering needs.

Party hosts can offer their guests a beautiful assortment of Italian staples, starting with family recipe meatballs in Mom’s marinara sauce.

In 2021, Mici’s Dining for Dollars program raised more than $70,000 (over $500K cumulative since the start of the program); and so far in 2021-2022 Mici has donated over 10,000 pizzas for school lunches to around 80 Denver Public schools. Some of the organizations that have benefited from the Dining for Dollars program over the years include the Kids Compassion Project, Hope Kids Colorado, and countless neighborhood schools.

Aside from serving delicious handcrafted Italian food for the last eighteen years, Mici is most proud of serving each community of which they are a part. It has become Mici’s mission to provide community support to organizations who share Mici’s commitment to children’s education, health and welfare.