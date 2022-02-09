Mici Handcrafted Italian Offers Heart-Shaped Pizzas for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, Mici Italian invites guests to share a “pizza” their heart by turning any 16” pizza into a heart, on the house.

“From our family to yours, our pizzas are always made with love—we’re excited to offer this fun option for Valentine’s Day, especially this year!” says Partner Jeff Miceli.

Heart-shaped pizzas will be available on Valentine’s Day for dining-in, carryout and delivery. Mici’s Founder aka “Chef Jeff” shows you how they make this special pie here:

Not to forget the sweet side of Valentine’s Day, Mici also invites guests to sweeten their meal with their Denver-made gelato from Glacier Ice Cream and Gelato or their newly-launched authentic cannoli stuffed with a creamy ricotta and chocolate chip filling from the famed La Rosa’s Pastry Shop in New Jersey, known as the “King of Cannoli” in the United States.