Mici Handcrafted Italian Opens Delivery-Carryout Only Location

Mici Handcrafted Italian, a family-owned, fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, will open their seventh company location—and their second in Colorado Springs, Colorado—today, December 6, 2021 at 11 AM. The newest addition to the Mici Family is located at 9275 North Union Blvd, #140, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, in the King Soopers center in Briargate.

This location marks the debut of Mici’s carryout-and-delivery-only store, providing a beta test for this model, which the company hopes to develop.

Founder and Partner Jeff Miceli says, “Growing up, our dad made everything from scratch. His passion for cooking kept him in the kitchen for hours as he prepared our generations-old family-recipes. We promised to use high-quality ingredients to honor these family-recipes and serving them efficiently with our streamlined process is so exciting! We can walk into any Mici and get the same family-recipes in around 10 minutes. We’ve come to realize the value of a fast and easy carryout and delivery model—giving us the ability to serve these generations-old recipes conveniently in today's modern world.”

To celebrate the opening, Mici Handcrafted Italian will be giving FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR to the first fifty people in line upon opening on December 6, 2021. The first 50 people in line on December 6 at 11am will receive 52 free 10" cheese pizzas (which comes out to one pizza per week for one year).

The menu features generations-old Italian recipes from sibling founders Jeff, Michael, and Kim Miceli. Mici’s pastas, handcrafted pizzas, salads and gelato are available for carryout, catering and delivery—Mici is a welcome addition to the fast-growing Colorado Springs culinary landscape. Mici Briargate will offer delivery within an approximate three-mile radius of the location.

Leading the Mici Briargate team is Colorado Springs-native Sarah Brodhead, who has been with the company for nine years and most recently opened Colorado Springs’ flagship Mici location at Briargate.

This opening is just one in a string of many exciting growth announcements for Mici in 20221. Most recently, Mici announced their first official franchise deal—a 30-unit agreement in Phoenix, Arizona—and the hiring of industry veteran Matt Stanton as Chief Growth Officer.

Says SVP of Operations Joe Melton, “With this new format, we can produce the exact same Mici menu that our guests have come to love but using a space of half the size. The operational simplicity will allow us to push the envelope on pace of service for our takeout and delivery guests.”