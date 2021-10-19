Mici Handcrafted Italian Signs First Franchise Deal, Hires Matt Stanton as Chief Growth Officer

Mici Handcrafted Italian, a family-owned, fast casual concept based out of Denver, Colorado, today announces their first franchise deal in Phoenix, Arizona. These will be Mici’s first locations outside of Colorado. Founded in 2004 by siblings Jeff, Kim and Michael Miceli, the brand has positioned itself for growth since bringing on CEO Elliot Schiffer in 2017.



To lead Mici’s expansion and growth trajectory, the team welcomes industry leader, Matt Stanton, who will join the business as Partner and Chief Growth Officer. Stanton is moving on from his role at WellBiz Brands where he has been Chief Development Officer since 2017.



“It has always been a dream of mine to grow a high-potential brand from its early stages,” says Stanton. “The team at Mici has done a fantastic job building a solid foundation of attractive top and bottom-line unit economics, simple and smooth operations, and an unmatched customer loyalty. I’ve seen numerous franchise brands throughout my career, and very few offer the value proposition that Mici provides to both customers and franchisees.”

Stanton’s involvement with Mici started in 2017 when he joined as an early investor during their first capital raise. “I’ve been an avid customer of Mici and have tracked their progress over the years. As an early investor I had a chance to get to know the Miceli family and have worked with Elliot closely in the past. While this team is highly talented, what really sets us apart are our shared values about doing good for our customers, employees, and franchisees. I’m certain that this combination of business competence and family values will make the brand a success as we grow nationwide.”

The newest of such exciting growth plans include Mici’s first official franchise deal—a 30-unit agreement in Phoenix, Arizona. The deal’s principals are Lucas Farnham and David Doty. Farnham, a longtime operator of Black Bear Diner and Smashburger franchises, will move to the Scottsdale suburb of Phoenix with his family and will spearhead the Phoenix developments.



As the operating partner, Farnham brings a lot of energy and excitement to this expansion. “I've been watching the Mici brand evolve over the years,” he says, “And the combination of the food quality—you have to try the pizza to understand!—and unit level economics made me want to partner with David Doty and bring the brand to the Phoenix market.”



Doty, also a former Black Bear Diner and Smashburger franchisee, has been on Mici’s Board of Directors since Schiffer joined as CEO in 2017.

Of the Phoenix deal, Doty says, “My association and involvement in the brand since partnering with Elliot and the Miceli family in 2017 fueled my desire to get back into the operations side of the business. With my experience in the Phoenix market and longtime connection with Lucas, it just seemed like a no brainer. I know Lucas brings the energy and leadership needed to successfully bring the brand to Phoenix.”

Mici’s menu features generations-old Italian recipes from sibling founders Jeff, Michael, and Kim Miceli. Mici’s pastas, handcrafted pizzas, salads and gelato are available for dine-in, carryout, catering and delivery—Mici will be a welcome addition to the fast-growing Phoenix culinary landscape.



This Spring, Mici opened their sixth location in Colorado Springs, Colorado, marking their first foray outside of the Denver Metro area, and has plans for several more locations in Colorado.



The team is currently building out their first delivery-and-takeout only location in Colorado Springs, a model which they hope to bring to Denver and Phoenix.