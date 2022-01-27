Mici Italian Brings Back Cannolis

Mici Italian is adding to their selection of desserts by bringing back the classic Italian confection. It was removed from the menu three years ago because the quality wasn’t meeting Mici’s high standards for preservative-free and all-natural ingredients.



The new cannoli is from the famed La Rosa’s Pastry Shop in New Jersey, known as the “King of Cannoli” in the United States. With humble beginnings on the streets of New York, three generations of LaRosa’s have perfected the art of the Cannoli–Mici is proud to partner with another Italian family business.

Mici’s cannoli features a crispy shell, filled to order with a classic all-natural creamy ricotta and chocolate filling. The cannoli joins their selection of Denver-made gelato from Glacier Ice Cream and Gelato; and guests can now enjoy all-natural and authentic cannoli as a sweet finish to their handcrafted pizzas and pastas.

Coming from a big family themselves, the Micelis have a special connection with cannoli. “Growing up, after school cannoli were often afternoon snacks at my family’s restaurant. My dad would go directly into the cooler and bring me out a large cannoli, dusted with powdered sugar to eat while I finished my homework,” says partner Marissa Miceli.

For the Miceli family, cannolis are a welcome staple at every holiday, occasion, and family gathering.

Mici’s cannoli are available for dine-in, delivery and catering at all of their five Denver-area locations, as well as their two locations in Colorado Springs. For parties, guests can order a catering tray which serves 14 for $40.