Mici Italian to Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with Weeklong Giveaways

Mici Italian, Denver’s family-owned destination for pizza, pasta, salads and more, celebrates National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, 2022 with a week of promotions and giveaways.

FREE PIZZA AT NEW MICI LOCATIONS

To celebrate the newest Colorado locations–Briargate in Colorado Springs, and Southglenn in Centennial–Mici will give away a free 10” pizza to the first 30 people in line at those locations on September 5, 2022.*

FREE PIZZA FOR EVERYONE

From September 5-9, 2022, Mici will offer one free 10" cheese pizza with the purchase of an entree to members of their Mici Rewards program.

KIDS EAT FREE

Bonus. National Cheese Pizza Day falls on a Monday, and kids eat free every Monday at Mici!**

Mici’s wholesome Bambini menu includes options like kids-sized (hormone-free) Cheese, (nitrate-free) Pepperoni or Veggie Pizza; penne pasta with family-recipe Marinara or Alfredo sauce, or simple olive oil and Parmesan; fun add-ons include Horizon Organic Milk or Chocolate Milk and a side of grapes or grape tomatoes. Plus, kids get their very own ball of pizza dough to play with while they wait!

FINE PRINT

*Terms: ﻿Dine-in only. Limit one per person.

** Kids eat free every Monday after 4 PM; dine-in only; Free Bambini Menu item with purchase of an adult entrée.