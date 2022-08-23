Mici Italian Creates Contest to Raise Money for Education

Mici Italian, Denver’s family-owned destination for pizza, pasta, salads and more, is amping up their already-robust charitable giving program, Dining for Dollars, by donating funds for school supplies to public schools through a new contest they are calling “Mici Clears the List.”

Through Dining for Dollars, Mici raises around $70,000 per year, which goes directly to participating schools. Since the Dining for Dollars program began in 2009, they have worked with more than 80 schools and raised over half a million dollars. They hope to make an even bigger impact for local teachers with “Mici Clears the List,” by helping local teachers buy school supplies for their classrooms.

With a background in education, Co-Founder Kim Miceli holds this program, Dining for Dollars, very close to her heart.

Says Kim Miceli, “Given the opportunity, I have always wanted to be able to give back to the communities I used to serve. During my time in the public school system, I saw first-hand how impactful fundraisers like Dining for Dollars can be to these students. Mici has had a lot of success, but what we’ve done with the Dining for Dollars program is where I feel most proud.”

About Mici Clears the List

The contest, titled “Mici Clears the List,” invites teachers, educational volunteers, education directors, parents, and students to post a picture with a caption about why their nominee (whether it be a school or particular teacher) deserves to win on either Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MiciClearstheList in the caption.

That particular post on the social media platforms listed above (Facebook or Instagram) constitutes an entry into the challenge, in which Mici will ‘clear the list’ of those who give so much. Each person who submits an entry will be qualified to win the contest, and a winner will be announced on September 30 with a repost and they will be notified via private message. The recipient must have a current school supplies Wish List on Amazon.com.

*Fine Print: *Recipients must be a school or a teacher who is currently employed by a school.

“We are always thinking of new ways to support the educational community in the areas that surround Mici restaurants, and this contest gives us the opportunity to give back to the people that have stood by us,” says Miceli. Mici hopes this social media movement will raise awareness about the lack of classroom supplies and help teachers access important items on their Amazon Wish Lists.

The Mici Italian brand features family friendly modern eateries with a menu that focuses on authentic Italian family-recipes and uses all-natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients. The made-to-order pastas, artisan pizzas, salads, and more are all available for dine-in, carryout, catering and delivery—Mici’s menu has something for everyone.

In 2021, Mici’s Dining for Dollars program raised more than $70,000 (over $500K cumulatively since the start of the program); Mici also offers schools significant discounts on pizzas for school lunches and so far, at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Mici has donated over 10,000 free cheese pizza coupons to schools. Some of the organizations that have benefited from the Dining for Dollars program over the years include the Kids Compassion Project, Hope Kids Colorado, and countless neighborhood schools.

Aside from serving delicious handcrafted Italian food for the last eighteen years, Mici is most proud of serving each community of which they are a part. It has become Mici’s mission to provide community support to organizations who share Mici’s commitment to children’s education, health and welfare