Mici Italian Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List

Mici Italian, Denver’s family-owned, ten-unit fast casual chain, has been ranked on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Mici has ranked No. 4882, marking the fast-growing brand’s first appearance on the list.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Mici joined the list of America’s hottest startup fast casuals this year, as named by QSR in their 40/40 List for 2022. The quick-service industry’s leading trade publication, which has released the list since 2017, took into account growth potential, strong operations, and a commitment to quality and culture that sets the bar sector-wide. This ranking is compounded by their placement on QSR Magazine’s “The Contenders” List — 50 brands it considers ready to break through in the coming years.

Says Mici Co-Founder and President Jeff Miceli, “We couldn’t be more excited about Mici’s placement on this year’s Annual inc. 5000 List. It’s an honor to join the ranks of so many recognized brands. We believe that every neighborhood in America needs a more convenient quality Italian food option and we look forward to providing that as we grow.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”