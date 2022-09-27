Mici Italian to Give Away Free Pizza in October

Mici Italian, The Denver-based family-owned destination for pizza, pasta, salads and more, is celebrating National Pizza and Pasta month throughout the whole month of October with free pizza and pasta at their Arizona and Colorado locations.

COLORADO

This October, the Miceli siblings invite the Denver area to celebrate National Pizza and Pasta month with their family recipes and a special offer. Guests receive one free 10” Cheese Pizza with the purchase of one Marinara Pasta with code PIZZAPASTA.

Mici's combination of old-world techniques, made-from-scratch family-recipes and modern day convenience offers guests something special. Their pizza dough is made fresh each day with five simple ingredients and topped with things like homemade red sauce, hormone-free cheese and nitrate-free pepperoni. The pizza is baked on a stone deck to get a crust that's crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle.

Each pasta is made to order with sauces the siblings grew up with, including the marinara that simmers for hours and is made with only extra virgin olive oil, fresh vegetables, spices and California-grown tomatoes. No fillers, preservatives or things you can't pronounce, capiche?

COST:

Free 10” Formaggio cheese pizza with the purchase of one Marinara pasta.

WHEN & WHERE:

National Pizza and Pasta Month: October 1-31, 2022 at all Mici Italian Colorado locations.

FINE PRINT:

Limit one per customer. Dine in, carry out and delivery. Tax, gratuity and pizza/pasta “add-ons” are not included. Not to be combined with any other offer. Delivery minimums and fees apply.

ARIZONA

This October, Mici invites the Phoenix area to celebrate National Pizza and Pasta month with a different free pasta dish each week by signing up for Mici Rewards, Mici’s loyalty program. Each week in October (Sunday through Thursday) will feature one free pasta dish with the purchase of any 16” pizza.

October 2-6: Marinara - Mici’s family recipe marinara sauce from matriarch Rosalie served over penne pasta

October 9-13: Alfredo - Mici’s signature Alfredo sauce served over bowtie pasta

October 16-20: Rosa - Rosalie’s marinara sauce and creamy alfredo sauce served over penne pasta

October 23-27: Creamy Pesto - Alfredo sauce with rich pesto sauce served over bowtie pasta

Pastas are served perfectly al dente with garlic bread; diners have the option of adding all-natural grilled chicken, sausage or a meatball for $4.99.

Pizza offerings include Mici’s handcrafted, all-natural pizzas, in a variety of combinations which include family favorites like The DiGirolomo (named for the family’s great grandfather), topped with olive oil, nitrate-free pepperoni, pepperoncini, gorgonzola and mozzarella; and The Vela, featuring olive oil, family-recipe sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Pizzas are available in 10” and 16” sizes, with make-your-own and gluten-free crust options available.

Aside from Marinara, pasta offerings include traditional Spaghetti and Meatball, featuring Miceli matriarch Rosalie’s Marinara and family-recipe meatballs; Tortellini alla Miceli, which is patriarch Jerry’s favorite, and features Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce, Prosciutto di Parma, and green peas; plus other family favorites like Creamy Pesto and hearty Cortonese, a Tuscan meat sauce over penne pasta.

COST:

Free pasta with purchase of any 16” Specialty Pizza for all Mici Rewards members

FINE PRINT:

Limit one per customer. Dine in, carry out and delivery. Tax, gratuity and pasta “add-ons” are not included. Not to be combined with any other offer. Delivery minimums and fees apply.

WHEN:

October 2-27, 2022 (excluding all Fridays and Saturdays)

Lunch and Dinner