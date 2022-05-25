Mici Italian to Make Arizona Debut in June

Mici Italian, a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, will debut their first location in Arizona, set to open this June. The location will be the first franchise location of the family-run brand. Mici launched their National Franchise program in 2019.

Mici’s new restaurant is located at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295. Construction is currently underway to bring Mici’s modern yet comfortable feel to Phoenix.

Mici will be located in a new building that sits in front of the Majestic 8 Movie Theater just south of Power and Ray. The Gilbert location will be the second to debut their recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1700 sq. ft. restaurant will have 40 seats and dedicated pickup and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.

The ninth and newest location joins the successful line of family friendly, affordable Italian eateries that focus on authentic Italian recipes using natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients.

The menu includes Mici’s handcrafted, all-natural pizzas, in a variety of combinations which include family favorites like The DiGirolomo (named for the family’s great grandfather), topped with olive oil, nitrate-free pepperoni, pepperoncini, gorgonzola and mozzarella; and The Vela (named for Miceli nieces Sofia and Francesca), featuring olive oil, family-recipe sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Pizzas are available in 10” and 16” sizes, with make-your-own and gluten-free crust options available.

Pasta offerings include traditional Spaghetti and Meatball, featuring Miceli matriarch Rosalie’s Marinara and family-recipe meatballs; Tortellini alla Miceli, which is patriarch Jerry’s favorite, and features Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce, Prosciutto di Parma, and green peas; plus other family favorites like Creamy Pesto and hearty Cortonese, a Tuscan meat sauce over penne pasta.

The menu is rounded out by an array of fresh salads, and Dolce—Mici offers handcrafted Gelato from Villa Dolce Gelato, plus authentic Italian Cannoli from the famed La Rosa’s Pastry Shop in New Jersey, known as the “King of Cannoli” in the United States— and a selection of Italian wine and beer. Full menu available here.

The delivery radius is yet to be determined, but they are estimating that 21,000 households will be included in the zone. Mici Italian also offers catering for events large or small, casual or formal, for work or for fun. Their generations old family recipes are the perfect way to impress any group for any occasion. Catering menu available here.

The Mici Italian brand features family friendly modern eateries with a menu that focuses on authentic Italian family-recipes and uses all-natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients. The made-to-order pastas, artisan pizzas, salads, and more are all available for dine-in, carryout, catering and delivery—Mici’s menu has something for everyone.

Aside from serving delicious handcrafted Italian food for the last eighteen years, Mici is most proud of serving each community of which they are a part. It has become Mici’s mission to provide community support to organizations who share Mici’s commitment to children’s education, health and welfare. Some of the organizations that have benefited from charitable partnerships with Mici and their Dining for Dollars program over the years include the Kids Compassion Project, Hope Kids Colorado, and countless neighborhood schools