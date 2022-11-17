Mici Italian To Open Second Arizona Location

Mici Italian (Mici) a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, will debut their second location in Arizona, set to open this winter. The location will be the fourth franchise location of the family-run brand, joining the Gilbert, AZ location which opened earlier this year.

Mici’s new restaurant is located at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road Queen Creek, AZ 85142. Construction is currently underway to bring Mici’s modern yet comfortable feel to Queen Creek.

Mici’s new Queen Creek restaurant will be located east of the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and The Pecans of Queen Creek community. This location will be the third location to debut the brand’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1500 sq. ft. restaurant will have 28 seats and dedicated pickup and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.

“With Queen Creek’s family-friendly suburbs and parks, it really is the prime location for our next Mici restaurant opening,” says Lucas Farnham, Mici’s Arizona Franchisee. “We are excited to bring the Miceli family’s generations-old Italian recipes to the Queen Creek community and to continue to get to know our Phoenix customers,” adds Farnham.

On opening day (date coming soon), join the Mici family for:

Free Pizza for a Year : Back by popular demand, the first 50 people in line at 11:00 AM receive free pizza for a year.

: Back by popular demand, the first 50 people in line at 11:00 AM receive free pizza for a year. Giving Back to HopeKids: Guests can support Arizona families this holiday season who have a child battling a life-threatening medical condition by bringing a new toy to contribute to the toy drive. All toy drive participants receive one free 10” pizza coupon. The toy drive will accept items such as dolls, Squishmallows, lego sets, video games, board/card games, craft/science activity sets, gift cards, and more. Both of Mici’s Arizona locations, Gilbert and Queen Creek, will participate in the toy drive. Toys donated to the toy drive must be new and unwrapped.

Hopekids is an organization that provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-­threatening medical condition.

Shop their Amazon wish list here.

THE FOOD

The eleventh and newest location joins the successful line of family friendly, affordable Italian eateries that focus on authentic Italian recipes using natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients.

The menu includes Mici’s handcrafted, all-natural pizzas, in a variety of combinations which include family favorites like The DiGirolomo (named for the family’s great grandfather), topped with olive oil, nitrate-free pepperoni, pepperoncini, gorgonzola and mozzarella; and The Vela (named for Miceli nieces Sofia and Francesca), featuring olive oil, family-recipe sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Pizzas are available in 10” and 16” sizes, with make-your-own and gluten-free crust options available.

Pasta offerings include traditional Spaghetti and Meatball, featuring Miceli matriarch Rosalie’s Marinara and family-recipe meatballs; Tortellini alla Miceli, which is patriarch Jerry’s favorite, and features Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce, Prosciutto di Parma, and green peas; plus other family favorites like Creamy Pesto and hearty Cortonese, a Tuscan meat sauce over penne pasta.

The menu is rounded out by an array of fresh salads, and Dolce—Mici offers handcrafted Gelato from Villa Dolce Gelato, plus authentic Italian Cannoli from the famed La Rosa’s Pastry Shop in New Jersey, known as the “King of Cannoli” in the United States— and a selection of Italian wine and beer.

The delivery radius is yet to be determined, but they are estimating that 15,000 households will be included in the zone. Mici Italian also offers catering for events large or small, casual or formal, for work or for fun. Their generations old family recipes are the perfect way to impress any group for any occasion.

The Mici Italian brand features family friendly modern eateries with a menu that focuses on authentic Italian family-recipes and uses all-natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients. The made-to-order pastas, artisan pizzas, salads, and more are all available for dine-in, carryout, catering and delivery—Mici’s menu has something for everyone.

COMMUNITY

Aside from serving delicious handcrafted Italian food for the last eighteen years, Mici is most proud of serving each community of which they are a part. It has become Mici’s mission to provide community support to organizations who share Mici’s commitment to children’s education, health and welfare. Some of the organizations that have benefited from charitable partnerships with Mici and their Dining for Dollars program over the years include the Kids Compassion Project, Hope Kids Colorado, and countless neighborhood schools.

MICI ITALIAN LOCATIONS:

Mici Italian has locations in Colorado Springs, Denver, Phoenix, and DFW--with more locations coming.