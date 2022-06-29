Mici Italian Opens First Store in Arizona

Mici Italian (Mici) a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, opens its first Arizona doors today, June 29, 2022, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici’s new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.

The Gilbert location is the first restaurant to debut Mici’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1700 sq. ft. restaurant has 40 seats for indoor dining, and dedicated pickup and delivery stations; it boasts 65 seats on the patio as well as offers catering and delivery to a zone of about 21,000 homes.

THE FOOD

The eighth and newest location joins the successful line of family friendly, affordable Italian eateries that focus on authentic Italian recipes using natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients.

The menu includes Mici’s handcrafted, all-natural pizzas, in a variety of combinations which include family favorites like The DiGirolomo (named for the family’s great grandfather), topped with olive oil, nitrate-free pepperoni, pepperoncini, gorgonzola and mozzarella; and The Vela (named for Miceli nieces Sofia and Francesca), featuring olive oil, family-recipe sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Pizzas are available in 10” and 16” sizes, with make-your-own and gluten-free crust options available.

Pasta offerings include traditional Spaghetti and Meatball, featuring Miceli matriarch Rosalie’s Marinara and family-recipe meatballs; Tortellini alla Miceli, which is patriarch Jerry’s favorite, and features Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce, Prosciutto di Parma, and green peas; plus other family favorites like Creamy Pesto and hearty Cortonese, a Tuscan meat sauce over penne pasta.

The menu is rounded out by an array of fresh salads, and Dolce—Mici offers handcrafted Gelato from Phoenix-based Villa Dolce Gelato, plus authentic Italian Cannoli from the famed La Rosa’s Pastry Shop in New Jersey, known as the “King of Cannoli” in the United States— and a selection of Italian wine and beer.

The delivery radius is approximately three miles with 21,000 households included in the zone. Mici Italian also offers catering for events large or small, casual or formal, for work or for fun. Their generations old family recipes are the perfect way to impress any group for any occasion.

The Mici Italian brand features family friendly modern eateries with a menu that focuses on authentic Italian family-recipes and uses all-natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients. The made-to-order pastas, artisan pizzas, salads, and more are all available for dine-in, carryout, catering and delivery—Mici’s menu has something for everyone.

COMMUNITY

Aside from serving delicious handcrafted Italian food for the last eighteen years, Mici is most proud of serving each community of which they are a part. It has become Mici’s mission to provide community support to organizations who share Mici’s commitment to children’s education, health and welfare. Some of the organizations that have benefited from charitable partnerships with Mici and their Dining for Dollars program over the years include the Kids Compassion Project, Hope Kids Colorado, and countless neighborhood schools.