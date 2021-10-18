Mickey's Deli Rolls Out 20-Inch XL Pizza Slice for Limited Time

Mickey's Deli in Hermosa Beach, California, has brought back the 20-inch XL Pizza Slice for a limited time.

Customers can get the pizza for $14.99 with an additional $1.50 for every extra topping.

The secret behind the XL Pizza slice is to shape the pizza dough into a perfect triangle and bake it on its own. If this were an actual pizza slice, the pie wouldn’t fit in the oven.

The slice is made with Mickey’s handmade pizza dough, topped with the deli’s traditional tomato sauce and fine mozzarella. This one is not only about the size, but also the quality, and that’s guaranteed at Mickey’s.

The XL Pizza Slice will be available Monday, October 18, through Sunday, October 31.