Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria Brings Back 20-Inch Slices

Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria has officially announced that it will be bringing back one of its favorite deals this October in celebration of National Pizza Month.

From October 1 to October 30, Mickey's will bring back its signature 20-inch pizza slices for just $17.75, which puts the "larger than a regular pizza" slices in the same general price range as most traditional pizzas. These eye-popping 20-inch slices of authentic Italian pizza promise to pack delicious taste in each bite, catch the attention of passersby, and fill even the most hungry, watering mouths. The classic slice is made with Mickey's popular handmade pizza dough and topped with the deli's homemade tomato sauce and fine mozzarella. Various other toppings are available for just $1.99

"Our pizza is truly authentic, and we are excited to bring back this deal everyone has come to love during National Pizza Month so they can enjoy a signature 20-inch pizza slice," remarked Paul Mance, Mickey's son and owner of Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria. "This was very popular last year, and we are grateful for everyone who turned out to get a bite during the month of October. We look forward to welcoming new and returning faces over the next few weeks as everyone gets their slice and leaves the pizzeria with an authentic, mouth-watering pizza of their own," he adds.