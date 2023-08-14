Mighty Quinn's Barbeque Adds Mexican Street Corn to Menu for Limited Time

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque introduced a limited-time side dish to its menu lineup—Mexican Street Corn.

Offered at $5.95, guests can experience bursting flavors of fresh summer corn, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, ground spices and a zesty splash of fresh lime. To add to Mighty Quinn’s versatile dining experience, the Mexican Street Corn is available to add as a topping to the brand’s signature rice bowls at no extra charge.

"We are thrilled to introduce Mexican Street Corn to our guests who crave fresh, bold summer dishes,” says Micha Magid, Co-CEO of Mighty Quinn's Barbeque. "We are proud to have a collaborative kitchen team who came together and developed a recipe that let flavors from home compliment our BBQ focused menu.”

Available on August 14 through mid-September, customers can savor the exceptional flavors of the Mexican Street Corn side dish by visiting any of the Mighty Quinn's Barbeque restaurants throughout the country, mainly located in New York and New Jersey. Whether enjoyed as a personal indulgence or shared with friends and family, the limited-time side dish is certain to leave a lasting impression.

Mighty Quinn's offers the convenience of placing orders through their user-friendly mobile app, available for free download on the iOS app store or Google Play. This allows customers to savor the exquisite wood-smoked barbeque from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. To further enhance customer convenience, Mighty Quinn's has partnered with top-tier third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free delivery experience for their valued customers.