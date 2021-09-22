Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Headed to Forest Hills

Urban barbeque concept Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is about to bring its chef driven, authentic brand of BBQ to Forest Hills this fall as it prepares to open several restaurants in the New York City borough. Located at 108-22 Queens Boulevard in vibrant Forest Hills, the fast casual restaurant will feature two smokers, indoor and outdoor seating and a full bar serving up craft beer and unique cocktails.

“Barbeque as a concept is underrepresented in Queens,” says franchise owner Michael Dolan, who will open the Forest Hills location in the fall. “We believe Mighty Quinn’s unique menu, style of cooking and casual service style will create a destination for the community. We’ll also be teaming up with a local bakery and a brewery favorite to showcase what Queens has to offer.”

With an approach utilizing the highest-quality ingredients and cooking them up low and slow over oak, apple and cherry woods, the Zagat award-winning Mighty Quinn’s BBQ serves up brisket, burnt ends, spare ribs, pulled pork and more, alongside classic chef driven side dishes.

Ever since opening its first restaurant in the East Village in 2012, Mighty Quinn’s has built a strong following among barbeque enthusiasts, foodies and families alike who love the brand’s authentic wood-smoked meats, homemade BBQ sauce and craveable sides.

With a commitment to sustainability, Mighty Quinn’s restaurants boast reclaimed wood throughout and an urban aesthetic that reflects its NYC roots. “The Mighty Quinn’s design creates a special atmosphere that can accommodate diners on-the-go or groups who want to take a minute and relax,” said Dolan. “You can have your food waiting for you to pickup or hang back at the bar… this will be great.”

A native New Yorker, Dolan quit his full-time job after signing a deal with Mighty Quinn’s to open several locations in Queens, where he sees huge potential for success. “No other brand does barbeque like Mighty Quinn’s,” Dolan said. “As Mighty Quinn’s second franchisee, it’s exciting to be getting in on the ground floor while helping the brand grow its footprint in Queens.”

The birthplace of the Ramones and Simon & Garfunkel, Forest Hills exudes a throwback vibe with its old-fashioned pizza parlors, soda fountains and historic train station where Teddy Roosevelt gave his famed “100% American” speech

“Mighty Quinn’s and our barbeque in general, triggers nostalgia for a simpler way of cooking and our atmosphere is sure to be a hit in this close-knit community,” says Mighty Quinn’s co-founder Micha Magid. “I personally have strong family ties to the borough so it’s special to bring our brand to an area I am personally connected to.”

“Mighty Quinn’s is thrilled to partner with Michael Dolan to expand our footprint in Queens,” Magid adds. “Both Michael and his wife, Paula, who was born in Queens, bring an important local perspective and community commitment that will help us pave the way in the Queens market.”