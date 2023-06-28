Mighty Quinn's Barbeque Introduces Pork Belly Banh Mi

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque introduced a delectable addition to the menu lineup—Pork Belly Banh Mi.

Offered for a limited time only, the new Asian-inspired dish features Mighty Quinn's perfectly smoked pork belly that’s served in a bowl atop jasmine rice and complemented by a spicy, yet cooling gochujang ranch drizzle. It is a perfect fusion of authentic barbeque and savory global flavors.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Pork Belly Banh Mi to our diners that are craving unique, yet familiar flavors," says Micha Magid, Co-CEO of Mighty Quinn's Barbeque. "Our team has put immense thought and expertise into crafting this meal, ensuring that it embodies our barbeque while delivering tantalizing flavors inspired by Vietnamese cuisine."

Now through July, customers can savor the exceptional flavors of the Pork Belly Banh Mi by visiting any of the Mighty Quinn's Barbeque restaurants throughout the country, mainly located in New York and New Jersey. Whether enjoyed as a personal indulgence or shared with friends and family, the limited time menu item is certain to leave a lasting impression.

Mighty Quinn's offers the convenience of placing orders through their user-friendly mobile app, available for free download on the iOS app store or Google Play. This allows customers to savor the exquisite wood-smoked barbeque from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. To further enhance customer convenience, Mighty Quinn's has partnered with top-tier third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free delivery experience for their valued customers.