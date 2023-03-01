Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Returning to Williamsburg

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is returning to Williamsburg, home of Brooklyn Smorgasburg where the company got its start in 2011. Founders Christos Gourmos, Micha Magid and Hugh Mangum announced the new location, the company’s 16th to date, as it continues its expansion along the east coast.

The restaurant is the second to open in Brooklyn following the brand’s return to the borough in Gowanus last year with franchisees Matthew Kouskalis and Nick Galanis . This restaurant is located at 62 S. 2nd Street and will feature a full bar, serving up a new bar menu and specialty cocktails. The bar will also include beers on tap from local brewery favorites such as TALEA Beer Co., Other Half Brewing Company and Threes Brewing. Mighty Quinn’s is inviting customers to visit the restaurant starting Thursday, March 2 through Sunday March 5th to celebrate its grand opening. On March 3rd, Threes Brewing will be onsite offering tastings of their craft beers. Additionally, 10% of grand opening sales will be contributed towards the Marsha P. Johnson State Park where the brand first started at the Smorgasburg weekend popups.

“Matt and Nick have done a tremendous job at their first Mighty Quinn’s in Gowanus and we look forward to opening this larger format location in such a vibrant part of Brooklyn,” says Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Micha Magid.

Since the brand’s inception Mighty Quinn’s has expanded around the city and to multiple states, including a new franchise location in Tampa, Florida which features the brand’s first drive-thru. The company’s Brooklyn expansion will continue later this year with plans for a third restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn. To guide franchise expansion efforts, the brand recently announced its hiring of Alfred Naddaff as Director of Franchise Development.