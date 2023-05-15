Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Sauce Earns Gold Award

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Sauce has been named the 2023 sofi Gold Product Award Winner in the Barbeque Sauce category. The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) sofi Awards—which have been bestowed annually since 1972—are a top honor in the $175 billion specialty food industry.

The 2023 sofi Awards recognizes a Gold Winner and a New Product Winner in each of 53 specialty food and beverage product categories. Nearly 2,000 products from domestic and international makers entered the 2023 competition.

“We’re honored that our Mighty Quinn’s BBQ sauce has won a sofi Gold Product Award,” says Micha Magid, Co-CEO of Mighty Quinn’s. “We wanted to bring something special to a broadly loved category and this Award is one of the ultimate stamps of approval.” Mighty Quinn’s BBQ sauce can be found at local grocery stores near you.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Sauce will now compete against other category winners for the 2023 sofi Gold Product of the Year Award, which will be selected and announced at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25 to 27 in New York City. The Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food industry event in North America.

“The sofi Awards recognize the best, most innovative products in the Specialty Food Industry and the creative, passionate people who make them,” said SFA President Bill Lynch. “Winning a sofi Award can open doors to new markets and expanded business opportunities for the winners, which is central to the SFA’s work on behalf of its member makers and manufacturers.”

The sofi Awards competition is open to product-qualified SFA members in good standing. Gold and New Award Winners in each category are featured in the sofi Spotlight Pavilion at the Summer and Winter Fancy Food Shows. Winning a sofi Award creates added exposure for products with food buyers from top names in supermarkets, specialty retailers, food service, distributors, and the media.

SFA partners with Rutgers Food Innovation Center in Bridgeton, NJ for sofi Awards judging and logistics management. Entries were judged strictly on a blind basis—without packaging, pricing, or any brand identification. Products were judged on taste—including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma—ingredient quality, and innovation.