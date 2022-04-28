Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Announces First Franchise in Maryland

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, a fast casual restaurant group founded in Brooklyn, announced its first franchise location in Maryland. Franchisee Sasha Gatling, an experienced hospitality executive, former Department of Defense Comptroller, spouse of a retired Army Officer and successful franchisee of the Tropical Smoothie Café system, has signed an agreement for multiple locations with the first Mighty Quinn’s opening in Columbia’s Meriweather District.

“People in Maryland have a passion for great food, particularly great barbeque,” Gatling says. “There’s demand here for Mighty Quinn’s unique style of cooking and modern casual style of service. I am so excited to bring Mighty Quinn’s BBQ to Maryland and create a destination for the community.”

“After seeing how well our brand has taken off in metro New York, we are confident that Maryland will follow suit with high demand for a quick and convenient way to enjoy fast casual barbeque,” says Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Micha Magid. “This market is a natural extension for our growth as we continue expanding up and down the east coast.”

Since opening the brand’s first franchise location in Long Island, NY in August 2020, the Mighty Quinn’s pipeline of franchise openings has increased substantially. In 2022, the brand will open seven franchise locations in new and existing markets. In addition, Mighty Quinn’s will be opening two additional corporate owned restaurants and two stadium-based locations by the end of the year.

“There are a lot of similarities between our existing markets and our expanding reach in Maryland,” Magid says. He adds that the brand’s New York and New Jersey locations “did a great job laying the framework for fast casual barbeque in the Northeast,” and that now is a perfect time to expand into similar markets as pandemic restrictions have eased.

Maryland is the fourth state to open a Mighty Quinn’s BBQ location, alongside New York, New Jersey and Florida. The brand’s first location in Maryland will become the 19th unit in the system.

As the brand’s presence continues to grow in Maryland, Gatling and the corporate team are continuing to seek additional expansion opportunities throughout the state.