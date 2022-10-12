Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Opening First Franchise in Florida

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, a fast casual restaurant group founded in Brooklyn, announced the opening of its first franchise location in Florida. TBBQ Group LLC, with whom they have signed a multi-unit franchise agreement, will be opening the first location at 202 N. Dale Mabry Highway on October 22, 2022. The new restaurant will include all the Mighty Quinn’s iconic menu items, a selection of bottled and craft beers on tap, indoor and outdoor seating, and the brand’s first drive thru.

“As Mighty Quinn’s continues its national franchise expansion, we are thrilled to open in Tampa Bay with our first drive-thru location in what will be the first of many restaurants in Florida,” says Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Micha Magid. “Drive thru lanes have become a valuable attribute to fast casual real estate and we are fortunate our franchisees were able to secure this premium location in the fast-growing Tampa market.”

To kick off the festivities, the brand is inviting customers to visit the restaurant on its opening weekend for a chance to win home game tickets to a Tampa Bay Bucs game. One lucky guest will go home with two tickets as well as a $100 tailgating gift card.

Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Christos Gourmos adds, “With community being an important pillar of the brand, Mighty Quinn’s will be donating 10% of grand opening sales to Metropolitan Ministries, an emergency impact fund that helps provide cool shelter, water, food, and life-changing services to those in need in the Tampa Bay area.” The charity is closely associated with the TBBQ Group family.

In 2022 alone, Mighty Quinn’s has opened four new locations in new and existing markets. With a growing market position, Mighty Quinn’s is actively pursuing qualified franchisees for new territories. In addition, the TBBQ Group is actively looking for expansion opportunities with Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque throughout the Tampa Bay area.