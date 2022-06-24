Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Opens New Brooklyn Store in Gowanus

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ announced the grand opening of a new Brooklyn location on Friday, June 24. Mighty Quinn's was founded at the Brooklyn Smorgasburg in 2011 and is now returning to the borough where it all started. One of the fastest growing fast casual barbeque restaurants in the country, the brand is working with experienced franchisees, Matthew Kouskalis and Nick Galanis in Brooklyn as it sees an increase in demand for quick and convenient dining. The new restaurant is the first of three planned openings in Brooklyn, as part of a larger franchise development deal, and will be located at 433 3rd Ave in the Gowanus neighborhood.

“Mighty Quinn’s was foundational to the creation of authentic BBQ in New York City. It all started in Brooklyn and we couldn’t be happier to bring it back home,” says Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Micha Magid.”

Mighty Quinn’s currently has 13 locations, including an international outlet in Dubai, and will continue its growth with six more openings planned in 2022 up and down the East Coast. This year’s expansion plans include at least one additional corporate location.

After exploring expansion across multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, and its most recent franchisee signing in Maryland, the team is excited to bring barbeque back to Brooklyn. Kouskalis and Galanis plan to open two additional Brooklyn locations later this year.

“We’ve watched Mighty Quinn’s grow since opening its flagship location in the East Village. Once they began franchising, we knew there was a tremendous opportunity to expand our restaurant portfolio with a uniquely positioned brand,” says Kouskalis. “We continue to look for compelling real estate opportunities in the borough."

To further support our local community, 10% of opening weekend sales will be donated to Collective Food Works, whose mission is to create, collaborate and sustain equitable initiatives surrounding community food systems.

The menu will include all the classic Mighty Quinn’s dishes, including brisket, burnt ends, and spare ribs, as well as the recently launched Mac and Cheese Fritters and BBQ Empanadas.