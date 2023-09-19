Mighty Quinn’s Lands in Downtown Brooklyn

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque announced a highly anticipated new location opening in the thriving neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn. With a passion for exceptional flavors and a commitment to using high-quality ingredients, the location is set to become a culinary destination for Brooklynites alike.

Situated at 1 Boerum Place, the new barbeque restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Matthew Kouskalis, who also runs successful Mighty Quinn’s locations in Gowanus and Williamsburg. The spacious and inviting interior, thoughtfully designed to reflect the rich southern barbeque heritage, solidifies the brand's commitment to bringing an authentic, rustic dining experience to the Downtown Brooklyn community.

“I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new Mighty Quinn’s location in Downtown Brooklyn where our reputation is already strong. This is an exciting milestone for us as we bring our barbeque flavors to a community that craves delicious and memorable food,” says Kouskalis. “With a strong commitment to quality, flavor and exceptional customer service, I’m confident we’re becoming a favorite destination for all local Brooklyn food lovers and visitors.”

Specializing in slow-cooked, smoked meats of unparalleled tenderness and flavor, Mighty Quinn's offers an assortment of meats and an array of delectable sides that perfectly complement each dish. Led by seasoned pitmasters, their culinary team spares no effort in sourcing the finest cuts of meat and meticulously crafting spice rubs and homemade sauces. With its exceptional food offerings and a menu that embodies true barbeque, Mighty Quinn's is poised to become the ultimate destination for barbeque lovers.

Placing orders is made convenient through the Mighty Quinn’s mobile app, which can be freely downloaded from the iOS app store or Google Play. This enables guests to enjoy wood-smoked barbeque in the convenience of their own homes or workplaces. Mighty Quinn’s has also established partnerships with leading third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers to provide customers with a hassle-free option for delivery.

“The remarkable growth of Mighty Quinn’s throughout Brooklyn has been great to witness, and the opening of the Downton Brooklyn location is another testament to our strong growth trajectory,” adds Alfred Naddaff, Director of Franchise Development for Mighty Quinn’s. “The dedication and success of franchisees like Matthew Kouskalis mirror our shared vision of providing authentic, wood-smoked barbeque to countless communities across the U.S.”

Mighty Quinn’s is leading the fast-casual barbeque movement and touting impressive AUVs up to $2,433,405 The leadership team, made up of experienced restaurant operator Christos Gourmos, financing veteran Micha Magid and celebrity chef Hugh Magnum, have successfully launched 16 corporate and franchise-owned locations. With a unique concept and strong system already in place, the corporate team is ready to support a new wave of franchisees.