Mighty Quinn's Launches Franchising Initiative

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque announced its plan for rapid expansion through a strategic franchise initiative. As the brand sets sights on new horizons, the New York-born concept known for delivering unforgettable wood-smoked barbeque plans to grow its culinary phenomenon in states such as New York, Maryland, Florida, Boston, Virginia, Atlanta and Tennessee. The brand is projected to open approximately seven to ten new locations by the end of 2024.

“Within the thriving barbeque industry, there is no doubt we have carved our path with a unique franchise concept that has unparalleled flavors and operations,” says Micha Magid, Co-CEO of Mighty Quinn’s. “Our dedication to the art of slow-cooked, wood-smoked barbeque combined with our commitment to quality and authenticity, provides our franchise partners with an opportunity to redefine the barbeque landscape. We are eager to bring our time-honored art of barbeque with a modern twist to more communities across the U.S.”

Mighty Quinn’s well-rounded and resilient franchise model is designed to cater to multiple day parts with lunch, dinner and happy hour offerings, creating an opportunity to tap into various customer segments and maximize revenue potential. The brand’s flexible restaurant formats allow for the meat smoking process to be centralized, eliminating the need for on-site smokers in each location. This allows for opportune real estate options as well as a reduced capital requirement for scalability. Additionally, the concept encompasses dine-in, delivery, takeout, catering services and alcohol to enhance revenue stream opportunities.

The barbeque industry presents an untapped segment with immense growth potential, driven by increasing consumer demand for culinary innovation and cooking techniques that evoke a sense of tradition and craftsmanship. The $4-billion-dollar industry allowed the initial Mighty Quinn’s locations to flourish, proving its positioning to scale across state lines. A nod to its performance, Mighty Quinn’s started on New York Times' “10 Best Restaurants in 2013,” and more recently landed on Eater's “New York City’s Essential Barbeque Restaurants” and Time Out New York’s 2018 100 “Best Restaurants in NYC” and “28 Best BBQ Restaurant in America.”

The brand has been built to thrive in urban and suburban markets across the U.S. with 16 developed locations, including six corporate, six franchise and four licensed stadium locations.

“Our brand has seen tremendous success and recognition in the barbeque industry, and we are excited to bring that same passion and flavor to new markets through franchising,” says Alfred Naddaff, Director of Franchise Development for Mighty Quinn’s. “The goal is to expand our footprint, share our proven business model and our network of strong franchisees dedicated to delivering the Mighty Quinn’s experience to others across the country.”

Mighty Quinn’s is leading the fast-casual barbeque movement and touting impressive AUVs up to $2,433,405 The leadership team, made up of experienced restaurant operator Christos Gourmos, financing veteran Micha Magid and celebrity chef Hugh Magnum, have successfully launched 16 corporate and franchise-owned locations. With a unique concept and strong system already in place, the corporate team is ready to support a new wave of franchisees.