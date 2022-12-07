Mighty Quinn’s Names Alfred Naddaff Director of Franchise Development

Brooklyn born barbeque brand, Mighty Quinn’s, welcomed Alfred Naddaff as the brand’s new Director of Franchise Development. Naddaff's hiring comes on the heels of numerous recent restaurant openings as the brand expands up and down the east coast.

Naddaff brings more than 17 years of experience in dynamic franchise sales and marketing to the fast casual barbeque brand. With his extensive experience, Naddaff adds a comprehensive and strategic perspective to Mighty Quinn’s expansion plans, including his expertise in franchise development, sales leadership, and team development. With the brand’s new role, Naddaff will oversee franchise development amongst qualified operators in markets across the United States.

“Having worked with many fast casual restaurants across the country, I have a deep appreciation for all that Mighty Quinn’s has accomplished since its inception,” says Naddaff. “It is an honor to join the team, and I look forward to overseeing and developing brand initiatives that contribute to our near-term goals and priorities."

Previously, Naddaff served as the Franchise Development Manager for renowned restaurant brands Checkers and Rally’s, where he was responsible for franchise development, collectively generating over $70M in system sales for the restaurant company. Prior to that, Naddaff held Director of Franchise Sales and Development roles at brands such as, Edible Arrangements, Group One Automotives, Boston Chicken, Dunkin Brands INC., in addition to AGN Franchise Consulting, a firm specializing in development and growth of franchise operations with specific expertise in the restaurant and retail industries.

“Alfred’s unique background of scaling large brands well positions him to provide an innovative approach to Mighty Quinn's expansion plans,” says Mighty Quinn’s Co-CEO Micha Magid. “His wealth of knowledge and experience make Alfred’s hire a strategic step as the brand's footprint grows far beyond the New York metro area. We are thrilled have him join our team.”

In 2022 alone, Mighty Quinn’s has opened five new locations in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. With both franchise and corporate owned locations on the east coast, Mighty Quinn’ will look to continue its franchise expansion in the coming years. Mighty Quinn's, with a growing market position, is seeking qualified franchisees for restaurants in new territories and is excited to continue its efforts with Naddaff’s appointment.